Detected coronavirus cases top 450,000 worldwide: AFP tally

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 6:46 AM

More than 450,000 cases of new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 20.15 GMT on Wednesday.
[PARIS] More than 450,000 cases of new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 20.15 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 450,876 cases of infection, including 20,647 deaths, have been reported in 182 countries and territories, in particular in China with 81,218 cases, of which 3,821 were fatal, and in Italy with 74,386 cases, the country hardest hit by fatalities with 7,503 deaths.

