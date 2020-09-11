You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Did Trump disclose secret US nuclear weapon in interview?

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 7:01 AM

nz_trump_110934.jpg
Bob Woodward's explosive new book on President Donald Trump has sent military analysts worldwide scrambling over a boast Mr Trump made to the veteran Washington journalist of a potentially nuclear weapons system that "nobody's ever had."
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Bob Woodward's explosive new book on President Donald Trump has sent military analysts worldwide scrambling over a boast Mr Trump made to the veteran Washington journalist of a potentially nuclear weapons system that "nobody's ever had."

Mr Trump appeared to disclose top-secret defence information in one of 17 on-the-record interviews he gave for Mr Woodward's just-released book Rage, about the US leader.

Mr Trump says his government has built a weapon system that no one else, not even the leaders of Russia and China, knows about, and seems to say it is "nuclear".

Such a revelation, if true, could shake up great power politics and inflame the arms race.

But the 54-word audio interview clip from December 5, 2019 that Mr Woodward released with the book obfuscates as much as it exposes, mainly because when saying "nuclear" Mr Trump breaks off mid-word, as if he is correcting himself, and then changes to "a weapons system."

SEE ALSO

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid pandemic

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"But I have built a nucle-, a weap-, I have built a weapons system, weapons system, that nobody's ever had in this country before," Mr Trump said.

"We have stuff that you haven't even seen or heard about. We have stuff that Putin and Xi have never heard about before. There's nobody. What we have is incredible."

Mr Woodward said he had confirmed separately with sources that the United States indeed has a new secret weapon, but did not say whether it was nuclear or not.

But arms experts say they are not sure what Mr Trump was talking about, or whether it was one of the hollow boasts he is known for.

Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, says it could be a low-yield nuclear warhead, the W76-2, that was deployed for the first time on a nuclear submarine in January, a month after Mr Trump mentioned it to Mr Woodward.

Cheryl Rofer, another nuclear scientist, says it could refer to an all-new warhead just under development, the W93, first revealed by the Pentagon earlier this year.

Others think Mr Trump did not mean nuclear at all.

The boast came in the same period that Russia and China had appeared to take a lead in the development of hypersonic glide vehicles, missiles currently almost impossible to defend against.

Three weeks after Mr Trump gave the interview, Russia announced its first Avangard hypersonics had been put into service.

On January 8, Mr Trump declared the US was also building hypersonics, and in the following months he branded it the "super-duper missile." "We have one 17 times (the speed of sound). And it's just gotten the go-ahead ... Fastest in the world by a factor of almost three," he said on May 15.

Arms control expert Jeffrey Lewis said Mr Trump's language in the Woodward interview "really mirrors" his comments on the "super duper missile." But others aren't sure Mr Trump wasn't making it all up.

"It's always risky to parse only a few words from Trump," said Ms Rofer.

"He misunderstands so much and lies so much. 'Nobody's ever had' is one of his trademark brags."

Asked about Mr Trump's comment, the Pentagon demurred.

"I'll have to refer you to the White House to clarify what the President meant in his remarks," said a spokesperson, Lt. Col. Robert Carver.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Twitter may remove unverified election result claims

Russia, China hackers targeting US presidential campaigns: Microsoft

Succession plans at financial firms part of new accountability guidelines from MAS

Pompeo calls on S-E Asia to stand up to China, shun its state-owned firms

ECB less pessimistic on 2020 downturn despite virus 'headwinds'

Thai hospitals, companies hit by cyber attacks

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Twitter may remove unverified election result claims

[SAN FRANCISCO] Twitter said on Thursday it may remove unverified postings claiming electoral victory as part of a...

Sep 11, 2020 07:08 AM
Life & Culture

Vinyl sales surpass CD revenue, first time since 1980s

[NEW YORK] Vinyl records are outselling compact discs in the United States for the first time in more than 30 years...

Sep 11, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China hackers targeting US presidential campaigns: Microsoft

[WASHINGTON] Microsoft said Thursday it detected and thwarted cyberattacks in recent weeks from China and Russia...

Sep 11, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

LVMH to counter-sue Tiffany for 'dishonesty'

[PARIS] French luxury giant LVMH accused US jeweller Tiffany of "dishonesty" on Thursday, saying it would do battle...

Sep 11, 2020 06:56 AM
Banking & Finance

ECB to consult public on digital euro: Lagarde

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank is exploring the pros and cons of introducing a digital euro to complement...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.