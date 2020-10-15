Digital economy holds a large chunk of new opportunities: Chan

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE global economy faces a fundamental choice between integration or fragmentation, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday.
But whether nations can continue to reap the benefits of globalisation depends on their ability to bring inclusive growth to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes