Doctors monitoring Trump's lungs, giving steroid to fight Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] The medical team treating President Donald Trump for Covid-19 is monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen on Friday, but declined on Sunday to provide details of what they had seen.
Mr Trump, 74, who was flown to Walter Reed National...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes