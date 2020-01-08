You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Dominant US service sector revs up in December

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 12:24 AM

doc78qv2x5t33be2wn845w_doc785zsyclyz91fvxaw57c.jpg
As the 2019 holiday shopping season reached its peak, retailers reported strong activity.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The all-important US services sector rebounded in December, underscoring steady economic activity as American companies hit a year-end rush, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.

The bump in the Institute for Supply Management's services index a drew a stark contrast with the manufacturing sector, which has been in recession for months and in December hit its weakest activity in a decade.

ISM said its non-manufacturing index rose 1.1 points to 55 per cent last month, surpassing economists' expectations to rise to its highest level since August. Services is by far the largest segment of the US economy, and any reading of the ISM index above 50 indicates growth.

As the 2019 holiday shopping season reached its peak, retailers reported strong activity, while the entertainment, management and health care also saw healthy growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But education, real estate, wholesale trade and mining, an industry which includes the oil sector, reported slowing activity.

SEE ALSO

US trade deficit drops to more than three-year low

"We've seen many of our respondents saying they're getting their year-end orders in," ISM survey chair Anthony Nieves told reporters on Tuesday.

A spate of recent good economic news - including a truce in the US-China trade war, reassurance from the Federal Reserve that it will not raise interest rates and continued job creation - helped support the services sector, he said.

"As employment goes, that's how this sector goes. All that good, positive news has been helping the consumer psyche."

But the details of the survey showed the backlog of orders continued to shrink, but at a slower pace, while export orders grew, also at a slower pace, both of which could point to less robust expansion in the coming months.

Analysts at Oxford Economics said it expected "solid, albeit slower growth" in the service sector in early 2020.

"Cooler employment trends, continued cautious business investment and softer consumer spending momentum will lead to more modest domestic momentum in 2020," the firm said in a commentary.

AFP

Government & Economy

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations: Germany's Maas

Putin hails 'huge' progress in talks with Syria's Assad

US trade deficit drops to more than three-year low

Thais asked to shower less as drought worsens

Thai Cabinet approves 260b baht of loan measures to help smaller firms

Iran vows 'historic nightmare' while dozens die in stampede

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations: Germany's Maas

[BRUSSELS] Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Iran's decision to ignore...

Jan 7, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

EU takes aim at ticket bots, data harvesters

[BRUSSELS] EU countries will from Tuesday begin rolling out tougher laws against online operators who play fast and...

Jan 7, 2020 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

Putin hails 'huge' progress in talks with Syria's Assad

[MOSCOW] Russian President Vladimir Putin said enormous progress had been made in Syria as he met Tuesday with...

Jan 7, 2020 10:58 PM
Banking & Finance

ING Bank builds bot to finally replace humans in clubby bond market

[LONDON] Dutch bank ING Groep NV is spinning off an artificial intelligence platform it developed to help its...

Jan 7, 2020 10:47 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow open slightly lower, chips support Nasdaq

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare and energy...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly