Donald Trump Jr infected by coronavirus and in isolation

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and is isolating, according to three people familiar with the matter.
A spokesperson for Trump Jr said in a statement he is asymptomatic for Covid-19, the disease caused by...
