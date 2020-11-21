You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Donald Trump Jr infected by coronavirus and in isolation

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 8:13 AM

nz_trumpjr_211141.jpg
President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and is isolating, according to three people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and is isolating, according to three people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Trump Jr said in a statement he is asymptomatic for Covid-19, the disease caused by...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump administration to add four more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist: sources

China mulls joining trade pact dumped by Trump: Xi

Making the most of the coming Biden boom

Factory output, export growth tipped to boost Q3 GDP

IBM to hire, train 300 Singaporeans in emerging tech

Trump and Xi join virtual Asia-Pacific summit as trade spat endures

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 21, 2020 07:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Alpha Bank picks Davidson Kempner as preferred bidder for US$12b bad loans: sources

[LONDON] Greek lender Alpha Bank has selected US investment fund Davidson Kempner as its preferred bidder to buy a...

Nov 21, 2020 07:46 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration to add four more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist: sources

[WASHINGTON] Washington is poised to designate four more Chinese companies as backed by the Chinese military,...

Nov 21, 2020 07:26 AM
Consumer

Panic buying of toilet paper hits US stores again with new pandemic restrictions

[LOS ANGELES] Toilet paper aisles are emptying again as Covid-19 curfews and shutdowns in states from California to...

Nov 21, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

China mulls joining trade pact dumped by Trump: Xi

[KUALA LUMPUR] China will consider joining a free trade pact once championed by the US but abandoned by Donald Trump...

Nov 21, 2020 06:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises about 1%, posts third week of gains on vaccine hopes

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose about 1 per cent higher on Friday and posted a third consecutive weekly rise, buoyed by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Latest Earnings

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers complete merger: Singtel

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for