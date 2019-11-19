You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Donors pledge US$2.6b for 'last mile' of polio eradication

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 8:48 PM

doc781luomfuns116v3q9dw_doc781lttn6emumzq5b82l.jpg
A child receives free polio vaccine during a government-led mass vaccination programme in Quezon City, Philippines. Donor governments and philanthropists pledged US$2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the "last mile".
REUTERS

[LONDON] Donor governments and philanthropists pledged US$2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the "last mile".

The funding - almost of half of which came in a single donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - will be used to immunise 450 million children against polio each year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that by seeking to reach "every last child" with vaccines against the crippling viral disease, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) is coming ever closer to achieving a polio-free world.

The WHO last month announced an "historic step" in the fight to wipe out polio, certifying that the second of the three types of the polio virus had been eradicated globally.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Global polio cases have been cut by more than 99 per cent since 1988, but the type 1 polio virus is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, where it has infected 102 people this year. That is a resurgence from a record low global annual figure of 22 cases in 2017.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank's second Vision Fund starting life smaller than the first

Polio invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours. It cannot be cured, but it can be prevented by vaccination - and a dramatic reduction in cases worldwide in recent decades has been due to intense national and regional immunisation campaigns for babies and children.

The US$2.6 billion pledge will part fund the GPEI's 2019-2023 "endgame strategy". A total of US$3.27 billion is needed to fully implement the plan, the WHO said.

Donors made their pledges at a "Reaching the Last Mile" polio conference in Abu Dhabi. The funding includes US$1.08 billion from the Gates Foundation, around US$514 million from Britain, US$215 million from the United States, US$160 million from Pakistan and US$150 million from the charity Rotary International. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Student protesters hold out as Hong Kong leader urges peaceful resolution

HSBC says British pound may soar. Or crash

Anxious families wait outside besieged Hong Kong campus

Federal Reserve chief reasserts independence in talks with Trump

New Zealand tightens foreign investment rules

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 07:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy asks requisitioning shareholders to amend EGM resolutions

MAGNUS Energy Group's board of directors has asked shareholders requisitioning an extraordinary general meeting (EGM...

Nov 19, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 19, 2019 06:16 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.6% after negative US-China trade deal headlines

THE Straits Times Index (STI) reversed Monday’s gains, skidding 19.79 points or 0.6 per cent to close at 3,238.87...

Nov 19, 2019 05:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up just 0.95...

Nov 19, 2019 05:40 PM
Transport

Air Astana says plans to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX

[DUBAI] Boeing's troubled 737 MAX aircraft won another boost Tuesday as Kazakh flag carrier Air Astana said it...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly