Dubai extends closure of commercial activities until April 18

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 2:07 PM

Dubai, the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates, has extended the closure of commercial activities until April 18 as part of efforts to contain coronavirus, the Dubai Economic Department said in a statement on Twitter.
During this period, sectors exempted from the lockdown will operate as usual, the statement said.

Dubai announced a two-week lockdown starting on April 4 at 8pm (1600 GMT) to disinfect the emirate and contain the coronavirus.

