Dubai sees economy shrinking 6.2% this year before 2021 growth

Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 8:50 AM

The economy of Dubai, the Middle East's business hub, will likely contract 6.2 per cent this year, according to the emirate's media office. It's expected to see 4 per cent growth in 2021.
[DUBAI] The economy of Dubai, the Middle East's business hub, will likely contract 6.2 per cent this year, according to the emirate's media office. It's expected to see 4 per cent growth in 2021.

Gross domestic product fell 10.8 per cent in the first half of the year, estimates published on Wednesday showed. The economy is heavily dependent on tourism and retail, sectors especially hard hit by the pandemic.

The fallout this year is "within the expected range of economic contraction, given the massive global economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Arif Al Muhairi, executive director of the Dubai Statistics Centre. "The critical priority placed on combating the pandemic and protecting public health and safety induced a widespread slowdown."

In the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, economic output is seen shrinking around 6 per cent as well, with lower oil prices contributing heavily to the slump.

Late on Tuesday, the emirate's government press office published the same growth forecasts but retracted them shortly after without explanation.

BLOOMBERG

