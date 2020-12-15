You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Dutch set for toughest lockdown yet over Christmas: PM

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 11:30 AM

nz_netherlands_151245.jpg
The Netherlands is to go into its strictest coronavirus lockdown yet, with schools and non-essential shops shutting for five weeks over the Christmas period, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands is to go into its strictest coronavirus lockdown yet, with schools and non-essential shops shutting for five weeks over the Christmas period, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced Monday.

Protesters could be heard whistling and shouting outside Mr Rutte's office...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore to offer segregated travel lane in added effort to safely reopen borders

China's domestic spending continues to grow in November

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Biden says Trump 'refused to respect the will of the people'

Reserve Bank of Australia sees lowering unemployment as national priority

Lawmakers push bipartisan US stimulus plan to break stubborn deadlock

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 11:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

George Gero, an 'institution' of gold industry, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] George Gero, a financial adviser known throughout the gold industry, who claimed he traded one of the...

Dec 15, 2020 11:42 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall as virus surge leads to new lockdowns

[HONG KONG] Asian markets fell across the board on Tuesday as surging virus infections force governments to impose...

Dec 15, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore to offer segregated travel lane in added effort to safely reopen borders

A NEW travel arrangement, which allows certain short-term travellers from all countries to enter Singapore while...

Dec 15, 2020 11:26 AM
Life & Culture

Tony award? Opera to open about Britain's Blai

[LONDON] He once played guitar in a band called Ugly Rumours and hosted Britpop's leading lights in 10 Downing...

Dec 15, 2020 11:22 AM
Consumer

Ski slopes open in Spain's Catalonia despite pandemic

[LA MASSELA, Spain] Skis and snowboards slide down the slopes of the Spanish ski resort of La Masella, which opened...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Cyclical stocks linked to domestic consumption expected to benefit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for