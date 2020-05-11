You are here

Earthquake hits off coast of eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 8:23 AM

[TOKYO] An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Monday but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Ibaraki prefecture, north of Tokyo, and measured at a depth of 50km, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

REUTERS

