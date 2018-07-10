You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB defends stimulus scheme from German court challenge

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 9:25 PM

doc70y94ruj09ckc9i43f6_doc6vcsr6rjlk71f3gyy582.jpg
The European Central Bank defended its 2.6 trillion-euro(S$4.13 trillion) bond-buying programme before the European Union's top court on Tuesday from accusations it was bankrolling governments and endangering taxpayer money.
REUTERS

[LUXEMBOURG] The European Central Bank defended its 2.6 trillion-euro(S$4.13 trillion) bond-buying programme before the European Union's top court on Tuesday from accusations it was bankrolling governments and endangering taxpayer money.

The case, brought by a group of eurosceptic politicians and academics from Germany, aims to stop the ECB's current stimulus programme, which is nearing its end, and is likely to set a precedent for any future scheme.

It was referred to the Luxembourg-based General Court of the European Union by Germany's constitutional court last year, with a number of questions about whether the ECB broke EU rules with its debt purchases.

The people who brought the case claim the programme violates a ban on monetary financing and make the Bundesbank, and with it the German taxpayer, liable for losses suffered by other national central banks under the programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The ECB lacks democratic legitimacy," Dietrich Murswiek, the lawyer of one of the claimants, told a hearing at the EU court.

But the ECB said in its own written response that it was respecting the treaties by only buying from investors, rather than directly from governments, and that risks for central banks were limited.

"The examination of the questions referred did not reveal anything that could affect the validity of the decision," the ECB's lawyers wrote.

A spokesman for the EU court said the case was being treated with priority but declined to comment on the timing of a verdict.

The court, whose rulings cannot be appealed, has approved a separate ECB bond-buying scheme, which that can be used to help governments that got a bailout.

The ECB said last month it expected to end its bond purchases at the end of the year, but it would keep re-investing for a long time the cash it gets from bonds that mature.

The German government and central bank, which expressed their scepticism when the programme began in 2015 and for a long time after that, stood behind the ECB on Tuesday. But Berlin made its support conditional on imposing a cap on the potential exposure of its central bank to losses elsewhere.

"The provision should be interpreted as not allowing an unlimited liability on a central bank for the losses of another central bank," the German government's lawyer Ulrich Haede told the court.

The ECB's own lawyer said such "restrictive interpretation" didn't affect the legality of the scheme, under which only 20 per cent of the bonds are "risk-shared", meaning any loss from them would be spread across the euro zone.

But the German provision might tie the ECB's hands when designing any future programme.

"The Court should set strict limits to the bond-buying programme for the future, so that the ECB does not completely become a plaything for fiscal policy," Friedrich Heinemann, an economist at Germany's ZEW institute, said.

Generally, hearings are followed by an opinion from the court's advocate general two to four months later. The court's ruling tends to come three to six months after the opinion and usually corresponds it.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Swiss say 1MDB Used as Ponzi scheme to bribe officials

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ST Engineering, JTC team up to develop smart city platform for Punggol Digital District

Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks

China's Xi pledges US$20b in loans to revive Middle East

Portfolios of GIC, Temasek have grown over the years: Indranee Rajah in Parliament

Editor's Choice

BP_Chan Chun Sing_100718_1.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
3 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Temasek_170418_25.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks

BP_Temasek_170418_25.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_grab_100718_53.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Startups

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform; aims to be South-east Asia’s ‘everyday superapp’

colin-grab-10.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Transport

Grab to appeal against consumer watchdog's decision

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening