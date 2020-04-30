ECB holds off on big moves for now

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt. The ECB kept much of its remaining powder dry on Thursday, reaffirming its already vast bond purchase scheme but holding back on any big policy move as it is already hoovering up debt at a record pace.

Just weeks after unveiling its biggest stimulus scheme to date, the ECB said it would buy 1.1 trillion euros (S$1.68 trillion) of debt this year and kept the door open to even more as the euro zone economy is shrinking faster than already depressed expectations.

The bank said it would lower interest rates on its long term loan for banks to as little as minus 1 per cent and launch a new loan scheme called Pandemic Emergency Longer-Term Refinancing Operations or PELTROs.

But it did not change its asset purchase programmes, including its new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, also known as PEPP.

"The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of the PEPP and adjust its composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed," the ECB said.

"In any case, it stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry."

With much of Europe locked down indefinitely to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the 19-country currency bloc's economy could shrink by 10 per cent this year. Governments are borrowing record amounts to keep firms afloat until restrictions are lifted. The ECB is unlikely to stay on the sidelines for long as it is on track to exhaust its current bond purchase quota by autumn and jittery financial markets are demanding a further show of commitment.

But having acted early, the ECB can afford to wait now and keep some pressure on Europe's political leaders, who have so far fumbled a fiscal response, leaving the ECB in a familiar role as the currency union's chief crisis fighter.

By the ECB's next regular meeting on June 4, the outlines of a broadly agreed deal on a 1 trillion euro reconstruction fund should also be clearer, making it easier for the central bank to do its part.

Weak data suggest the ECB cannot avoid doing more: figures earlier on Thursday showed the euro zone economy shrank by 3.8 per cent in the first quarter, underperforming expectations for a 3.5 per cent drop, even before the biggest impact of the lockdown was felt.

Inflation, meanwhile, slowed to just 0.4 per cent, far from the ECB's target of almost 2 per cent, and a drop into negative territory is likely in the coming months after oil prices crashed.

