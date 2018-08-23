You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB must not delay rolling back stimulus: Weidmann

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 5:10 PM

doc71krxfzug3qbp40d8tb_doc71krmkj8o3dwdzz7f9y.jpg
he European Central Bank should roll back its stimulus programme now that inflation is consistent with its target, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Thursday, warning against a delay in normalisation after years of central bank support.
REUTERS

[BERLIN] The European Central Bank should roll back its stimulus programme now that inflation is consistent with its target, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Thursday, warning against a delay in normalisation after years of central bank support.

The ECB agreed in June to end massive bond purchases by the close of the year, but Mr Weidmann, an outspoken critic of the central bank's easy-money policy, said this should be just the first step in a process that might take years.

"It's also time to begin exiting the very expansionary monetary policy and the non-standard measures, especially considering their possible side effects," Mr Weidmann told reporters.

"This normalisation process will probably take place only gradually over the next few years. That's exactly why it has been so important to actually get the ball rolling without undue delay," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Weidmann was in the spotlight this week after the newspaper Handelsblatt said Chancellor Angela Merkel was giving up on promoting him to succeed ECB chief Mario Draghi next year. She was focusing now on securing the European Commission presidency for a German candidate, the newspaper said.

Mr Weidmann made no reference to the ECB succession in his remarks.

Mr Draghi has also guided markets for an interest rate hike only after next summer, a timeline some hawks consider too soft given that inflation has rebounded, the bloc is into its sixth year of expansion and employment is at record highs.

Weighing on the debate whether inflation is already high enough, Mr Weidmann said that the ECB's projection of 1.7 per cent for 2020 is "broadly consistent" with the bank's mandate of close to but below 2 per cent, a view contrary to Mr Draghi's take.

Inflation rose to 2.1 per cent last month, mostly on higher energy prices. It is likely to fall back below 2 per cent in the coming months as domestic price pressures remain muted.

"However, they are likely to intensify as aggregate capacity utilisation increases," Mr Weidmann said about domestic prices. "They will thus counteract waning impetus from other components of the inflation rate, such as energy prices." 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

CorpPass to be only login method for businesses to transact with public sector from Sept 1

Russia will not stop rocket engine exports to US

US, China impose new tariffs on each other as talks resume

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

Singapore manufacturers can test latest technologies at new model factory

Arun Jaitley to resume charge as India's finance minister

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

retail.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation steady at 0.6% in July; core inflation highest in four years

Aug 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Nam Cheong, HG Metal, iFast, Singtel

Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab taps SP Group to power up new electric vehicle fleet

Aug 23, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore investors spend US$4.6b on cross-border real estate: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening