You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB president warns of complicated, transformational recovery

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 7:19 PM

rk_ ChristineLagarde_260620.jpg
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be "restrained" and will change parts of the economy permanently.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will be "restrained" and will change parts of the economy permanently.

While the worst of the crisis might be over, it'll take time for the "phenomenal" jump in savings to trickle into higher investment and spending, she said in a webinar on Friday. The recovery will also be "incomplete" as trade is unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels and productivity may be weaker.

"We probably have passed the lowest point, and I say that with some trepidation," Ms Lagarde said. "The airline industries, the hospitality industries, the entertainment industries are going to come out of that recovery process in a different shape, and some of them will probably be hurt irremediably."

Her remarks follow comments from ECB chief economist Philip Lane, who cautioned earlier this week that early signs of economic improvement may not be a good guide to the speed and robustness of the recovery.

The ECB has rolled out a 1.35 trillion-euro (S$2.11 trillion) emergency bond-buying program and a suite of other tools including cheaper and looser financing for banks to help steer Europe out of the deepest peacetime recession in almost a century.

SEE ALSO

ECB to provide euro loans to non euro zone central banks

Ms Lagarde noted the "massive" increase in government and company debt that she said must be repaid. But she also said monetary policy and fiscal policy are working hand-in-hand, and interest rates are exceptionally low.

This crisis could be transformational because "there will be industries that will arise from those changes," she said.

The president called on policymakers to be extremely attentive to those that are most vulnerable, including the poor, the young and women, who have been the most affected by the crisis.

"Many work in hospitality, short-term contracts, those jobs will go first," she said. "And women, they're always affected more in times of crisis."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia can't take any more Rohingya refugees, PM says

GE quick takes: Khaw Boon Wan retires; WP introduces second batch of candidates

Two new faces among WP's 2nd batch of 5 candidates for GE2020

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan retires from politics

219 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 07:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Wee Hur Holdings to expand student accommodation business in Australia

WEE Hur Holdings announced on Friday that its purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) business trust in Australia...

Jun 26, 2020 07:07 PM
Banking & Finance

Ex-Wirecard executive may have visited Philippines in June

[MANILA] Former Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek may have visited the Philippines briefly earlier this week,...

Jun 26, 2020 07:07 PM
SME

Beleaguered Home-Fix to be wound up as Covid-19 puts paid to plans of revival

HARDWARE firm Home-Fix, which was forced to shutter all its retail stores in Singapore last December amid financial...

UPDATED 14 min ago
Jun 26, 2020 06:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly's unit acquires 25% stake in Yishun coffeeshop property for S$6.06m

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Northstar has...

Jun 26, 2020 06:42 PM
Stocks

STI finishes the week down 1.15%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 14.36 points or 0.55 per cent to finish at 2,604.51 on Friday, ending the week 1....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.