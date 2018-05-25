You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB resolve to end bond buys this year remains firm -sources

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 10:54 PM

file6ub3ssr1rw1124to4p49.jpg
Sluggish growth has not weakened the European Central Bank's resolve to end a bond-buying scheme later this year but could make it more cautious about signalling interest rate hikes, conversations with four sources close to the matter indicate.

[FRANKFURT] Sluggish growth has not weakened the European Central Bank's resolve to end a bond-buying scheme later this year but could make it more cautious about signalling interest rate hikes, conversations with four sources close to the matter indicate.

ECB stimulus has fuelled a five-year growth run and policymakers have been setting up markets for the end of the euro zone central bank's €2.55 trillion (S$3.9 trillion) asset purchase scheme. But some analysts have started to voice doubts that it can cut stimulus further given the unexpected growth weakness and political uncertainty in Italy.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources said recent soft indicators suggest growth is levelling off - settling into a lower gear but still performing above potential, which will continue to generate inflation.

They added that higher oil prices and a weaker euro are likely to mean an increase in some of the ECB's headline inflation projections next month. Core inflation projections will not change significantly when the new estimates are released, however, and some growth forecasts are likely to be cut.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Higher headline inflation, expected to start showing up in the summer months, could also could provide support for the bank to announce the end of its bond buys. But the sources said that the focus remains on core inflation, and that a side-effect of higher oil prices could be slower growth.

The sources said there was unusual unity among ECB rate-setters about ending the bond purchase scheme after a short taper, and that the real debate would be about the future path of interest rates.

While markets now see rates rising roughly six months after the ECB ends bond buys, some of the sources said that this timeline could be challenged if the growth environment weakens further. That could mean a delay in the first hike and a shallower rate path, they noted.

While surging Italian yields were a worry, the sources said the new government has yet to enact policies that would be alarming and they hoped that an already significant market backlash would discipline the anti-establishment government.

The ECB declined to comment. The sources noted that no decision has been made and that the future of the bond-buying scheme may be decided only at the bank's July 26 meeting.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US business spending on equipment gaining momentum

Trump pivots again on Kim summit, says it 'could' happen June 12

Trump welcomes 'warm' North Korea statement as 'very good news'

JTC spells out 3 key commitments in face of new industrial revolution at 50th anniversary

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia's tax office to investigate Jho Low over 1MDB

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening