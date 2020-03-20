You are here

ECB sees 'considerable decline' in euro area activity

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 6:48 AM

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the novel coronavirus pandemic would lead to a "considerable decline" in economic activity in the euro area.
[BERLIN] The president of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that the novel coronavirus pandemic would lead to a "considerable decline" in economic activity in the euro area.

In an op-ed published in several European newspapers, Ms Lagarde said that as governments imposed containment measures to slow contagion, "a large part of the economy is being switched off... as a result, economic activity across the euro area will decline considerably."

