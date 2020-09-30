You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB to consider inflation overshoot in echo of Fed strategy

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:25 PM

[FRANKFURT] European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said it's worth examining a Federal Reserve-style strategy that allows inflation to temporarily rise above the institution's target.

A policy of committing to make up for low inflation after missing the goal for a while "could be examined" as part of the institution's strategic review, Ms Lagarde said at a conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

"If credible, such a strategy can strengthen the capacity of monetary policy to stabilise the economy when faced with the lower bound," she said. "This is because the promise of inflation overshooting raises inflation expectations and therefore lowers real interest rates." Ms Lagarde's remarks are arguably the strongest signal yet that the ECB will change its goal, after falling short of the "below, but close to, 2 per cent" aim for years despite massive monetary stimulus. While the president said she wasn't presenting any conclusions, she noted that structural factors such as globalisation are keeping inflation subdued.

She didn't comment on the immediate outlook for monetary policy, though she said the anchoring of longer-term market-based inflation expectations might have "softened." The Frankfurt-based central bank started its first comprehensive review in almost two decades late last year, before it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It covers a wide range of topics including the inflation goal as well as climate change and digitisation.

The Fed agreed earlier this year to start targeting an average inflation rate of 2 per cent, giving it room to overshoot to make up for earlier underperformance. That suggests it'll probably keep US monetary policy looser for longer.

SEE ALSO

Eurozone yields hold steady near recent lows on Covid concerns

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann - speaking at the same event - urged policy makers to be careful in making changes to the ECB's strategy, and repeated his warnings that large-scale bond purchases could blur the line between monetary and fiscal policy.

"The more widely we interpret our mandate, the greater the risk that we will become entangled with politics and overburden ourselves with too many tasks," he said. "As a consequence, our independence might be called into question, and rightly so." Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said at the same event that because the ECB's approach to its goal is "symmetric and medium-term" it can achieve similar outcomes to average inflation targeting. That's in line with previous signals that he's open to letting inflation rise above the target.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore to unilaterally lift border restrictions for visitors from Australia and Vietnam from Oct 8

Philippine government seeks 540b peso budget support from central bank

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google: sources

DPM Heng to make ministerial statement for upcoming debate on Covid-19 measures

Thailand eyes 50,000 foreign tourists in Q4, down 99.5%

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 08:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit prices S$150m subordinated perps at 3.15%, consolidate these with earlier tranche

KEPPEL Reit's trustee has priced S$150 million of fixed-rate subordinated perpetual securities at 3.15 per cent, the...

Sep 30, 2020 08:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower in strategic provider cooperation with Sichuan Yongxiang

ENVIRONMENTAL protection solutions provider Sunpower Group has entered a strategic cooperation agreement with...

Sep 30, 2020 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia unit to wind up after disposal of assets

MAINBOARD-listed Hong Leong Asia's subsidiary, Airwell Air-Conditioning Technology, will be disposing assets for a...

Sep 30, 2020 07:29 PM
Consumer

Britain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders

[LONDON] British supermarket group Morrisons is creating more than 1,000 jobs to pick and pack orders for its...

Sep 30, 2020 07:20 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore to unilaterally lift border restrictions for visitors from Australia and Vietnam from Oct 8

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will unilaterally lift border restrictions to visitors from Australia - excluding Victoria...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

Wirecard to cease payment services in Singapore, return funds to customers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.