You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ECB to end bond buys, keep rates steady through next summer

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 8:20 PM

doc70kvhjhfgh01l4d9di6t_doc6uxeyxxg7ud1d9ptta1r.jpg
The European Central Bank said on Thursday it will end its unprecedented bond purchase scheme by the close of the year, taking its biggest step in dismantling crisis-era stimulus a decade after the start of the euro zone's economic downturn.

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank said on Thursday it will end its unprecedented bond purchase scheme by the close of the year, taking its biggest step in dismantling crisis-era stimulus a decade after the start of the euro zone's economic downturn.

Signalling that the move would not mean rapid policy tightening in the coming months, the bank also said that interest rates would stay at record lows at least through the summer of 2019, suggesting protracted support for the economy, even if at a lower level.

Markets had been pricing in a 10 basis point hike in the ECB's benchmark deposit rate - currently at -0.4 per cent - by June 2019.

Though full policy normalisation will take years, investors are braced for the end of easy money from the world's top central banks. A hawkish US Federal Reserve dropped a crisis-era stimulus pledge on Wednesday while the ECB had already begun rolling back support after a five-year run of economic growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The monthly pace of the net asset purchases will be reduced to 15 billion euros(S$23.6 billion) until the end of December 2018 and ... net purchases will then end," the ECB said in a statement after policymakers met in the Latvian capital Riga.

The decision affirms market expectations for the bond purchases to conclude by year-end after a short period of tapering, and indicates that interest rates will once again become the bank's primary policy tool.

"The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure that the evolution of inflation remains aligned with the current expectations of a sustained adjustment path," the ECB said.

The biggest complication for the process of normalisation could be a murky economic outlook, muddied by a developing trade war with the United States, a populist challenge from Italy's new government and softening export demand.

But ECB policymakers have long argued that their mandate is to bring inflation back to target, not to prop up growth or fight off market turbulence in any particular country.

Italian bond yields rose sharply this month as a new government of anti-establishment parties promised higher spending. That threatens a clash with Brussels, which is pushing Rome to cut the euro zone's second-biggest debt pile.

A broader slowdown could make it harder for the ECB to cut support if lower growth eases pressure on inflation, a threat to the bank's credibility as it has missed its inflation target of almost 2 per cent for over five years.

While inflation has remained weak, higher oil prices, increasingly evident wage pressures and record employment suggest that prices will be moving up in the coming years, even if more slowly than the ECB had originally hoped.

ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet, a Draghi ally and one of the most dovish members of the rate-setting Governing Council, recently argued that progress has been made on the inflation criteria, a strong hint that stimulus would be pared back.

The euro's 5 per cent fall against the dollar since April is also helping the ECB as the weaker currency is increasing the cost of imports and boosting inflation. While a rebound is likely, the US Fed's tightening stance will limit the potential for a big rise in the euro.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

PODCAST: Why It Matters - Top takeaways from Trump-Kim Summit and how Singapore scored as host

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

WTO deputy chief advises EU caution in response to US tariffs

A PR coup as 'Singapore' tops Google search list in the US on eve of Trump-Kim summit

China shows signs of losing steam as PBOC pauses after Fed hike

Japan working to arrange Abe-Kim talks: reports

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_140618_1.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Startups

Can Grab get its hands on more money?

BT_20180614_UWCUP14_3471118.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Life & Culture

Russia's ready to kick off month-long World Cup party

BP_Lum_140618_8.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux crisis puts focus on its management

Most Read

1 Astrea IV offering of Class A-1 bonds 7.4 times subscribed
2 Park House in Orchard fetches record S$2,910 psf ppr price in collective sale
3 Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report
4 Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit
5 SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Value of IPOs by Singapore issuers up 78% in H1

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-sg-14.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Government & Economy

A PR coup as 'Singapore' tops Google search list in the US on eve of Trump-Kim summit

sia.jpg
Jun 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA investigating serious allegations made by passenger on delayed Singapore-India flight

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening