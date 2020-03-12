You are here

ECB to split teams on coronavirus; Lagarde, De Guindos to work apart

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 11:45 PM

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos won't appear together at the next ECB press conference unless the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Vice President Luis de Guindos won't appear together at the next ECB press conference unless the coronavirus outbreak is contained, Ms Lagarde said on Thursday.

"Unless the situation develops very rapidly for the better it is unlikely you will see both of us at the next press conference as we are working to split teams, including at the executive board level," she said.

The next meeting of the Governing Council would be held entirely online, Ms Lagarde added. 

REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank leapt into coronavirus crisis-fighting mode on Thursday, unveiling fresh...

