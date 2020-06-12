You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Economists still expect a slow decline in US unemployment rate

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 8:14 PM

[NEW YORK] Economists scaled back their pessimism on the employment outlook for this year following the surprise improvement in the May jobs report, but they continue to see only a gradual decline in the jobless rate in 2021 and beyond.

Analysts expect an unemployment rate of 13.4 per cent in the second quarter, 2.7 percentage points lower than the prior month's poll, according to median estimates in a Bloomberg survey conducted from June 5 to June 10. While the fourth-quarter projection came down by 0.8 point to 9.5 per cent, the forecast for the end of 2021 was just 0.4 point lower, at 7 per cent.

What's more, annual forecasts for gross domestic product barely budged: Economists estimate that the US economy will contract 5.7 per cent in 2020, then expand by 4 per cent in 2021 and 2.8 per cent in 2022.

The expectation for a gradual recovery dovetails with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's assessment this week that the economy is in a deep hole, warranting strong monetary and fiscal support. One issue that may hold back a faster rebound is the prospect of fading stimulus from federal unemployment benefits and small-business loans.

"We'll make progress because we are reopening, it will be quick and will look rapid, but it could come to a screeching halt in August and September when programmes start to run out," said Joel Naroff, president at Naroff Economics.

SEE ALSO

US sees 1.54m new jobless claims as layoffs go on

The Bloomberg survey is roughly in line with Fed policy makers, who expect a jobless rate of 9.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020, followed by 6.5 per cent in late 2021 and 5.5 per cent at the end of 2022, according to median projections released Wednesday.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia PM paves way for year-end snap poll

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore electronics firm wins government contract for contact-tracing devices

Up to 400,000 lower-income households to receive vouchers to spend on local businesses

Harry Elias parts ways with global legal giant

Thailand to lift curfew, more curbs as 'travel bubbles' targeted

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 07:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Hi-P to widen customer base and products, expand out of China amid macro challenges

CONTRACT manufacturer Hi-P International on Friday said it will look to diversify its customer base, widen its...

Jun 12, 2020 07:03 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia PM paves way for year-end snap poll

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Muhyiddin Yassin is preparing for snap election by the end of the year...

Jun 12, 2020 06:51 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia's Bank Central Asia may join loan programme for troubled banks

[JAKARTA] Bank Central Asia (BCA), Indonesia's largest bank by market value, may join a government programme to lend...

Jun 12, 2020 06:40 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam bags S$32.5m in new contracts amid 'gloomy backdrop'

CATALIST-LISTED building-solutions firm ISOTeam on Friday said it has secured S$32.5 million in new projects,...

Jun 12, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.