Economy stabilising, but not yet out of the woods: PM Lee

Singapore
AFTER experiencing the "most severe downturn" since independence 55 years ago, Singapore's economy is on track for a rebound in 2021, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.
He cautioned, however, that the recovery will be uneven and activity will likely stay...
