You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Eight arrested for suspected Hong Kong police data breaches

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 10:10 PM

file6uc7vszb22o46wu3zt.jpg
Police remove protesters from the Central business district in Hong Kong. It was not immediately clear if the arrests were related to ongoing protests in the former British colony against a proposed extradition bill, but police have been a target of criticism after using rubber bullets, beanbag rounds and tear gas last month to try to disperse crowds.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong police on Wednesday announced the arrest of eight people suspected of disclosing officers' private information online and making threats against them.

It was not immediately clear if the arrests were related to ongoing protests in the former British colony against a proposed extradition bill, but police have been a target of criticism after using rubber bullets, beanbag rounds and tear gas last month to try to disperse crowds.

Police Superintendent Swalikh Mohammed of the technology crime division told a news conference the six men and two women arrested were suspected of disclosing names, ID card numbers and birth dates of family members.

Investigators also detected an attempt to hack the police website but he said it failed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The online crimes "affected a large number of officers, resulting not only to nuisance but threats", he said.

"The operation is ongoing and we may actually arrest more people in the near future."

According to Hong Kong's RTHK news, hundreds of complaints have been made to the Privacy Commissioner after the details of some police officers were posted online last month.

On June 26, police announced they found a website "disclosing the personal data of police officers suspectedly obtained by unlawful means".

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that allows it freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom to protest and an independent judiciary. Monday was the 22nd anniversary.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US private sector hiring picks up less than expected in June

US trade deficit hits 5-month high as imports from Mexico soar

Singapore manufacturing PMI falls further into contraction in June

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Eurozone business growth weak in June as factories still stumbling

Japan's Abe says a 10% sales tax is enough, at least for 10 years

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
3 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
4 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
5 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file748bhaa3dx2fi8xr758.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI accepts recommendations for design education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening