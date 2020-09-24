You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Election data software vendor Tyler Technologies tells US local government clients it was hacked

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 8:53 AM

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tyler Technologies, whose products are used by US states and counties to share election data, said on Wednesday that an unknown party had hacked its internal systems.

Tyler, whose platforms are used by elections officials to display voting results, among other tasks, confirmed the breach in an email to Reuters after warning clients in an email earlier in the day.

Tyler Technologies said in both emails it did not believe clients' software had been breached.

The company, a major provider of emergency management and other programs to US counties and municipalities, told Reuters in its email that it was working to restore its systems and had notified law enforcement.

The company did not say whether there had been a ransomware demand or how it had learned of the breach, and it did not respond to questions.

SEE ALSO

Shopify says 'rogue' employees stole data from merchants

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security warned this week that foreign hackers might attempt to access and alter websites reporting election results. Neither responded to requests for comment after East Coast working hours.

In the email to customers, Tyler said there had been a "security incident involving unauthorised access to our internal phone and information technology systems by an unknown third party."

The email did not say what internal systems were breached.

"We currently have no reason to believe that any client data, client servers, or hosted systems were affected," it said.

Although election results and their reporting are a major concern for security officials, a financially motivated attack could wreak havoc as well if it spread to Tyler's customers.

Mike Hamilton, chief information security officer at CI Security, said counties should immediately reset the passwords they use to log into Tyler's systems.

Tyler can log in remotely to some software it sells, and so it is safest to assume that the hackers could do so as well, said Hamilton, who is a former chief information security officer for the city of Seattle.

Since the breach at Tyler may have happened some time ago, it is possible that any stored passwords might have already been taken and used, Mr Hamilton said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 08:52 AM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land unit to issue RM15.7m 6% notes due 2021

PROPERTY developer Hatten Land on Wednesday said its subsidiary MDSA Resources will be issuing RM15.7 million (S$5.1...

Sep 24, 2020 08:48 AM
Technology

ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amid TikTok deal talks

[SHANGHAI] TikTok owner ByteDance said on Thursday it has applied for a licence in China in line with the country's...

Sep 24, 2020 08:32 AM
Government & Economy

China's slow consumption recovery upset by wary low-income households

[BEIJING] Months after China brought its coronavirus epidemic under control, its consumers are slowly opening their...

Sep 24, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Australia to overhaul bankruptcy laws to help firms over Covid-19

[SYDNEY] Australia on Thursday unveiled its biggest shakeup in bankruptcy laws in nearly three decades, allowing...

Sep 24, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday weighed down by a rout on Wall Street, but with a stable dollar-yen...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.