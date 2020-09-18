You are here

Electronics rebound will give lasting boost to Singapore exports: Analysts

August marks the third straight month of NODX growth, beating forecast
Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) outshone market watchers' expectations in August, clocking year-on-year growth of 7.7 per cent.
SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) outshone market watchers' expectations in August, clocking year-on-year growth of 7.7 per cent.

Despite the lift from a low base effect, analysts believe a rebound in the linchpin electronics manufacturing industry is under way...

