You are here

Home > Real Estate

Elton John joins call for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 6:45 AM

file74px8polcmco8phfdld.jpg
The entrance of the luxury hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris, France, 31 March 2019. British musician Elton John has joined US actor George Clooney in his calls to boycott nine luxury hotels in the world, including Le Meurice, that are owned by the Brunei wealth fund Brunei Investment Agency.
PHOTO: EPA

[LONDON] British pop legend Elton John has joined actor George Clooney in calling for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels over the sultanate's new death-penalty laws for gay sex and adultery.

The call came as a growing list of politicians and celebrities added their names to those condemning the new laws and supporting a boycott.

"I commend my friend, #GeorgeClooney, for taking a stand against the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry taking place in the nation of #Brunei - a place where gay people are brutalised, or worse - by boycotting the Sultan's hotels," the singer wrote on his Twitter page late Saturday.

The 72-year-old, a veteran gay rights campaigner, said his "heart went out" to staff at the hotels, but that "we must send a message, however we can, that such treatment is unacceptable".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The nine hotels mentioned by Clooney are located in Britain, France, Italy and the United States. They include London's exclusive Dorchester and the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Dorchester Collection luxury chain issued a statement saying that its code emphasises "equality, respect and integrity in all areas" and that "we do not tolerate any form of discrimination", CNN reported.

Clooney called for the boycott earlier this week, saying "every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels, we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery".

'BARBARIC' DECISION 

"No one should face the death penalty because of who they love. Brunei's decision is barbaric," Britain's international development minister Penny Mordaunt wrote on Twitter.

Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark called the new penal code "shocking" and "barbaric".

Amnesty International called on Brunei to "immediately halt its plans to implement these vicious punishments".

In the US, Clooney's call drew supportive declarations from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle and a strong statement from the Trump administration.

"We strongly oppose human rights violations and abuses against LGBTI persons, including violence," the State Department said in a statement.

LGBTI stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex. Intersex people are people born with physical features that are neither wholly male nor female.

US CONDEMNATION

Former US vice president Joe Biden, who is expected to seek the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination, tweeted on Friday: "Stoning people to death for homosexuality or adultery is appalling and immoral...

"There is no excuse - not culture, not tradition - for this kind of hate and inhumanity."

Another Democrat seeking the party's nomination, Senator Kamala Harris of California, joined the chorus. "These human rights abuses cannot be tolerated," she said.

And Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said on Twitter: "This is wrong. It is barbaric. America should condemn this immoral and inhumane law, and everyone should be united against it."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also tweeted in support of her fellow actor's stand. "I stand with George Clooney, a good man doing the right thing, fighting an unjust and barbaric law."

Clooney and his wife, human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have been active in humanitarian causes.

Brunei, an absolute monarchy ruled for 51 years by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is to implement the new penal code starting on Wednesday.

Homosexuality is already illegal in the sultanate, but it will now become a capital offence. The law applies only to Muslims.

Brunei first announced the measures in 2013, but implementation has been delayed, in the face of opposition by rights groups, and as officials worked out the practical details.

AFP

Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

Reimagining Singapore's CBD

IREIT strengthens position, looks for opportunities

WeWork faces uphill climb from Europe's lenders

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

Tan Quee Lan Street site expected to grab developers' attention

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

BT_20190401_NBBREXIT1_3739373.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Irony of ironies: it is the EU that is now in control of Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening