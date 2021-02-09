 Engineer who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among two community cases, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Engineer who received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine among two community cases

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 12:24 AM

[SINGAPORE] A 30-year-old Indian national who received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Jan 27 was among the two community cases announced on Monday night (Feb 8).

The work pass holder is an engineer at Station Satcom and boards ships to install communications and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Myanmar coup leader says public should prioritise facts over feelings

Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts

'It's all open!': French flock to Madrid cafes for pandemic reprieve

Industry watchers push Budget schemes for small manufacturers after Chan Chun Sing tours factory

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Taiwan January exports rocket to record high, outlook rosy

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 12:10 AM
Transport

Rolls-Royce to briefly shut UK engine factories

[LONDON] British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce said Monday that it will temporarily shut its jet engine...

Feb 8, 2021 11:59 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose early Monday, extending last week's rally on optimism about additional US...

Feb 8, 2021 11:52 PM
Transport

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

[BEIJING] Chinese government officials have met representatives from US electric carmaker Tesla over reports from...

Feb 8, 2021 11:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

BP enters UK offshore wind sector

[LONDON] British energy major BP on Monday entered the UK offshore wind sector alongside German peer EnBW, after...

Feb 8, 2021 10:42 PM
Government & Economy

Myanmar coup leader says public should prioritise facts over feelings

[YANGON] Myanmar's junta leader on Monday called on the public to prioritise facts and not feelings, and said an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Yangzijiang gets new orders for 29 vessels worth US$1.3 billion

Golden Energy and Resources appoints new CEO

Prestige Biopharma raises 453 billion won from Korean IPO

Tesla sends bitcoin soaring with US$1.5b investment, payment promise

Lawmakers challenge HSBC on Hong Kong activist's accounts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for