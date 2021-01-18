You are here

England expands Covid-19 vaccination programme to more groups

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 7:03 AM

England will launch the next phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start offering doses to people aged 70 and above and those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus.
[LONDON] England will launch the next phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start offering doses to people aged 70 and above and those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The vaccination programme - the biggest so far in...

