You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Espionage in Australia at higher levels than Cold War, spy chief warns

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 3:24 PM

[SYDNEY] Espionage in Australia had eclipsed Cold War levels, the country's spymaster told parliament on Tuesday, in a speech warning that citizens were being monitored and harassed by foreign powers.

Several politicians across the ideological spectrum have become embroiled in investigations into suspected overseas influence operations - most notably from China.

Australia's normally tight-lipped spy chiefs have become increasingly outspoken about the threat.

"There are more foreign spies and their proxies operating against Australian interests than there were at the height of the Cold War," said Australian Security Intelligence Organisation chief Michael Burgess.

He warned that diaspora groups living in Australia were being monitored and harassed by foreign governments.

SEE ALSO

Remy Cointreau raises H1 profit outlook as Q2 sales beat estimate

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

An AFP investigation has shown ethnic Uighur exiles from China's Xinjiang region have been targeted while living in Australia and other democratic countries.

Students from Hong Kong enrolled in Australian universities have also reported intimidation and threats to family back home after last year's pro-democracy protests in the financial hub.

Mr Burgess did not refer to China by name in his speech to lawmakers in Canberra.

But he said the foreign surveillance and intimidation of diaspora groups was "nothing less than an attack on Australia's sovereignty." "It is unacceptable that people in Australia are being intimidated, simply for advocating for democratic reforms or criticising human rights abuses," he said.

In recent years, several Australian politicians have been embroiled in scandals after taking cash donations from Beijing-linked donors or being accused of participating in Chinese propaganda efforts.

Mr Burgess warned that the country's politicians were prominent targets in efforts "to steal our secrets and manipulate our decision making." "We see evidence of intelligence services deceptively cultivating politicians of all levels of government to advance the interests of the foreign countries," he added.

The ASIO chief's predecessor Duncan Lewis last year warned that China was attempting to "take over" Australia's political system through espionage and influence-peddling.

He singled out incidents of Chinese agents making large contributions to Australian political parties as part of a wide-ranging campaign that also targeted media and the country's universities.

Officials say China's growing efforts to influence politics overseas through donations, investment and community groups have grown since President Xi Jinping took power.

The impact in Australia has long concerned the United States, which has repeatedly warned its ally against complacency.

Australia and Washington are members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance - which also includes Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand suspends TV station over protests coverage

Thai economy faces severe shocks, slow recovery: central bank chief

Eat Just, Proterra Asia to invest up to US$120m on plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace

Bank of Japan to downgrade growth, inflation forecasts: sources

S$420m in new investments in Jurong Innovation District

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 03:24 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand suspends TV station over protests coverage

[BANGKOK] A Thai court on Tuesday ordered the suspension of an online TV station critical of the government, which...

Oct 20, 2020 03:07 PM
Life & Culture

A centuries-old Korean style gets an update

[SEOUL] When the K-pop band Blackpink released the music video for their song "How You Like That" in June, fans...

Oct 20, 2020 03:03 PM
Real Estate

Brookfield invests US$2b in biggest India property deal

[MUMBAI] Brookfield Asset Management will buy an Indian developer's commercial properties for US$2 billion, the...

Oct 20, 2020 02:54 PM
Consumer

Remy Cointreau raises H1 profit outlook as Q2 sales beat estimate

[PARIS] Remy Cointreau said on Tuesday its first-half core profit will fall less than expected after the company...

Oct 20, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

Thai economy faces severe shocks, slow recovery: central bank chief

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy faces severe shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and a recovery is expected to take at...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UK to start one-hour Covid-19 tests at Heathrow from Tuesday: The Times

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Amcorp Global gets green light to resume trading

Suntec Reit prices S$200m perps at 3.8%

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for