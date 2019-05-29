You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU leaders fire starting gun for top jobs race

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190529_EU_3794595.jpg
The EU would risk an institutional logjam if talks are prolonged, leaving it unable to make key policy decisions at a time when it faces a more assertive Russia, China's growing economic might and an unpredictable US president.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Brussels

GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will lock horns in Brussels on Tuesday as European Union leaders meet to begin bargaining over who will take the bloc's top jobs for the next five years.

An EU-wide election last week returned a European Parliament with a splintered centre and gains by pro-EU liberals and greens as well as eurosceptic nationalists and the far-right.

The centrist European People's Party (EPP) and Socialists & Democrats (S&D) can only count on 326 seats in the new, 751-strong chamber. That is short of the 376-seat majority needed to approve a new head for the bloc's executive European commission.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other big roles up for grabs later this year include the head of the European Parliament and the European Central Bank, the bloc's foreign policy chief and the head of the European Council, which gathers leaders of the EU's 28 member states.

Mrs Merkel called on Monday for a swift decision and an official from Mr Macron's office said he too would "ideally" want the process finished in June. But the two leaders have differing views on how to pick a commission chief.

The EU would risk an institutional logjam if talks are prolonged, leaving it unable to make key policy decisions at a time when it faces a more assertive Russia, China's growing economic might and an unpredictable US president. Leaders of a majority of parties in the newly elected chamber on Monday called on the national leaders to nominate a lawmaker to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as commission chief.

Mrs Merkel officially favours the EPP candidate, German conservative Manfred Weber, to take over at the commission.

But Mr Weber has so far failed to rally the other EU assembly groups and a dinner he had wanted to host late on Monday with the S&D, the liberal ALDE and the Greens was cancelled.

"The EPP is ready for all the necessary compromises," Mr Weber said on Monday.

Together, those four parties would hold 504 seats in the new EU chamber, according to the latest provisional results, comfortably enough to approve or reject any pick made by the 28 national leaders for the top Brussels posting.

Mr Macron, meanwhile, will on Tuesday push against the "Spitzenkandidat" system whereby a lawmaker selected by the European assembly should get the Commission job. On Monday night he met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is seeking a bigger political role for Madrid at the top of the EU.

A raft of separate face-to-face talks will take place in Brussels on Tuesday before all the leaders - including outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May - meet at 1600 GMT.

Their chairman, ex-Polish premier Donald Tusk, does not expect the package to be agreed on Tuesday but will continue consultations with capitals after the debate among leaders.

Other names already in the running include Mr Juncker's current deputy and Dutch social democrat Frans Timmermans, the bloc's Brexit negotiator, Frenchman Michel Barnier, and outgoing commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, a Slovak. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

Singapore tops in world competitiveness ranking

Singapore to step up cooperation with China: DPM

Renault-Fiat deal must protect French jobs, says finance minister

N Koreans survive by paying bribes: UN report

Trump-Pelosi temper tantrum: Should we laugh or cry?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
4 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

doc75jlz2u94r85ubytdqp_doc6ucdi1rtkolcbznv8bo.jpg
May 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening