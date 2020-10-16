You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU leaders to decide tougher climate goal in December

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 7:03 AM

nz_eu_161045.jpg
EU leaders on Thursday said they will decide on a more stringent climate target for 2030 at a summit in December, leaving more time to forge a united response to climate change.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BRUSSELS] EU leaders on Thursday said they will decide on a more stringent climate target for 2030 at a summit in December, leaving more time to forge a united response to climate change.

Ambitious climate goals are backed by big EU powers including France and Germany, as well as many major businesses, but face resistance from eastern member states still dependent on coal for energy.

The 27 leaders meeting in Brussels said they will return to the issue "with the aim of agreeing on a new emission reduction target for 2030", conclusions from the summit said.

As part of its commitments to Paris Climate Agreement, the EU has pledged to being climate-neutral by 2050 when it would offset or capture more greenhouse gas than it emits.

However, the current interim target for 2030 - a 40 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to 1990 - is not sufficient to achieve the goal.

SEE ALSO

Some movement on Brexit, Merkel says after EU summit talks

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, has therefore proposed a target of at least 55 per cent, while the European Parliament has gone even further with 60 per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump ex-fundraiser to plead guilty in 1MDB foreign lobbying case

US recovery will be grinding and slow without more stimulus: Federal Reserve's Kashkari

Half of England now under tougher virus restrictions

Trump mulls higher US stimulus offer as Mnuchin downplays deal

Some movement on Brexit, Merkel says after EU summit talks

Government not ruling out further draw on past reserves: DPM Heng

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 07:17 AM
Transport

Uber to invest over US$150m in partnership with SK Telecom's mobility business

[SEOUL] Uber Technologies said on Friday that it will invest over US$150 million into a joint venture and...

Oct 16, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

Trump ex-fundraiser to plead guilty in 1MDB foreign lobbying case

[WASHINGTON] A former fundraiser for US President Donald Trump is expected to plead guilty next week to charges of...

Oct 16, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

US recovery will be grinding and slow without more stimulus: Federal Reserve's Kashkari

[BENGALURU] The US economic recovery will slow down if unemployed Americans and struggling businesses do not receive...

Oct 16, 2020 07:09 AM
Transport

Daimler announces better than expected third-quarter results

[BERLIN] German carmaker Daimler on Thursday announced better than expected third-quarter results, citing an...

Oct 16, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Moscow withdraws from MH17 talks with Netherlands, Australia

[MOSCOW] Russia said on Thursday it would withdraw from consultations with the Netherlands and Australia over the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for