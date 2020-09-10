You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU ponders legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit deal

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 9:06 PM

tl-brexit-a-100920.jpg
Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, with Brussels exploring possible legal action against London.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, with Brussels exploring possible legal action against London.

As Britain pushes ahead with its plan to act outside international law by breaching the divorce treaty, EU negotiators are trying to gauge how to deal with London.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic expressed concern about the plan before a meeting with British counterpart Michael Gove in London, taking place alongside trade talks between chief negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost.

EU diplomats and officials said the bloc could use the Withdrawal Agreement to take legal action against Britain, though there would be no resolution before the end-of-year deadline for Britain's full exit.

One EU source said Britain would fail if it wants to try to use the planned breach of the Withdrawal Agreement to extract concessions from the bloc in trade talks.

SEE ALSO

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"If they try to do that, it will fail," the EU source said on condition of anonymity.

A note distributed by the EU executive to the 27 EU member states said the bloc could start so-called infringement procedures against Britain.

The British government says its planned law, put forward on Wednesday, merely clarifies ambiguities in the Withdrawal Agreement, but also says its main priority is the 1998 Northern Irish peace deal that ended decades of violence. It said the bill would be debated on Monday.

Europe's leaders have been handed an ultimatum: accept the treaty breach or prepare for a messy divorce when Britain disentangles itself from the EU at the end of the year.

Britain signed the treaty and formally left the EU in January, but remains a member in all but name until the end of 2020 under a status quo agreement.

Sterling was flat at US$1.2999 though overnight sterling implied volatility rose to 13%, its highest since March 26, and the FTSE 100 share index slipped.

Talks on a trade deal have snagged on state aid rules and fishing. Without an agreement, nearly US$1 trillion in trade between the EU and Britain could be thrown into confusion at the beginning of 2021 as they also deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest dispute centres on rules for Northern Ireland, which shares a land border with EU member Ireland. Under the 1998 agreement, there must be no hard border in Ireland.

To ensure that, Britain's EU divorce agreement calls for some EU rules to continue to apply in Northern Ireland. But Britain wants power to override many of them, acknowledging this would violate international law.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said any potential US-UK trade deal would not pass the US Congress if Britain undermined the 1998 agreement.

Former British leaders Theresa May and John Major scolded Mr Johnson for considering an explicit, intentional breach of international law.

"If we lose our reputation for honouring the promises we make, we will have lost something beyond price that may never be regained," Mr Major said.

European diplomats said Britain was playing a game of Brexit "chicken", threatening to wreck the process and challenging Brussels to change course. Some fear Mr Johnson may view a no-deal exit as a useful distraction from the pandemic.

"I'm not optimistic at this stage," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told national broadcaster RTE when asked how confident he was in a trade deal being reached. He said trust in negotiations had been undermined, making it harder to secure a free trade agreement without tariffs and quotas.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai hospitals and companies hit by ransomware attacks

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BOJ to offer brighter view on economy as Covid crisis eases: sources

Hong Kong arrests 15 people linked to Next Digital stock surge

63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

New York to mark 9/11 anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 09:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat to step down; Jane Fraser named successor

[BENGALURU] Citigroup chief executive officer Michael Corbat will step down in February 2021, after 37 years with...

Sep 10, 2020 09:15 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai sees more headwinds amid pandemic

[HONG KONG] Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong's biggest developer, reported earnings that missed analysts'...

Sep 10, 2020 09:01 PM
Government & Economy

Thai hospitals and companies hit by ransomware attacks

[BANGKOK] Hospitals and companies in Thailand were hit by hackers who held their computer systems and data ransom,...

Sep 10, 2020 08:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis' IT service provider hit by ransomware attack

FINTECH firm Silverlake Axis said on Thursday that its information technology (IT) service provider's servers have...

Sep 10, 2020 08:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Ossia International clarifies dividend announcement error; should be 0.9 S cent

OSSIA International Limited clarified on Thursday that its first and final dividend for the year ended March 31,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB calls Lendlease Global Reit undervalued, initiates coverage

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.