EU risks trade war with Malaysia over palm oil: Mahathir

EU's hostile attitude towards palm oil is an attempt to protect alternatives that Europe produced itself, he adds
Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Malaysia, the world's second biggest palm oil producer after Indonesia, relies on the crop for billions of dollars in foreign exchange earnings and hundreds of thousands of jobs.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Langkawi

THE European Union risks opening up a trade war with Malaysia over its "grossly unfair" policies aimed at reducing the use of palm oil, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Thursday.

This month, the European Commission concluded that palm oil cultivation results in

