You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU secures 160m doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 10:16 PM

AK_euvax_2411.jpg
The European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of US firm Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday, taking the EU's potential stock of Covid-19 shots to nearly 2 billion.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] The European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of US firm Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, the head of the European Commission said on Tuesday, taking the EU's potential stock of Covid-19 shots to nearly 2 billion.

Last week, Moderna said its experimental vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial.

"I am happy to announce that tomorrow we will approve a new contract to secure another Covid-19 vaccine," Ursula von der Leyen said, adding the deal "allows us to buy up to 160 million doses of a vaccine produced by Moderna." Actual purchases will be carried out by EU governments if the vaccine is approved by the EU's drug regulator.

The delivery timeline is unknown. The doses would be enough to vaccinate 80 million people as the vaccine is expected to be administered in two doses.

In August the EU's executive Commission, which co-leads talks with vaccine makers on behalf of member states, said it had held preliminary talks with Moderna over a deal for 80 million doses and an option for 80 million more.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

An EU official involved in the talks told Reuters last week the EU was seeking a price below US$25 per dose for Moderna's vaccine.

But Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said on Sunday the company would charge governments between US$25 and US$37 per dose, depending on the amount ordered.

A spokesman for the Commission declined to comment on pricing.

It is the sixth supply deal the EU has negotiated with Covid-19 vaccine makers and takes the total number of doses secured by the bloc to 1.96 billion for its population of around 450 million.

Brussels has already struck deals with AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson and CureVac.

It is also in talks to buy US firm Novavax's potential Covid-19 vaccine.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to maintain continuous, stable macro policy

Indonesia to tap global markets more to finance 2021 deficit

Thai protest leaders to face royal insult charges

ECB warns of economic hit if pandemic-support is phased out

Now's the time for Singapore to grow the next crop of homegrown MNCs: Chan

Sea's Forrest Li named SBA's Businessman of the Year

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

China to maintain continuous, stable macro policy

[BEIJING] Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China would maintain a continuous and stable macroeconomic policy...

Nov 24, 2020 10:06 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia to tap global markets more to finance 2021 deficit

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's central bank governor said on Tuesday the government would increase sales of bonds in global...

Nov 24, 2020 10:02 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protest leaders to face royal insult charges

[BANGKOK] Thai police have summoned seven leaders of anti-government protests to face charges of lese-majeste over...

Nov 24, 2020 09:57 PM
Transport

Airlines see losses swelling to US$157b before virus clears

[BRUSSELS] Record airline losses from the coronavirus outbreak will balloon further next year as anticipated...

Nov 24, 2020 09:46 PM
Consumer

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

[STOCKHOLM] Consumers continued to spend strongly to furnish their homes despite the coronavirus pandemic, the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for