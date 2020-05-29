You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU seeks tougher China policy ahead of possible summits

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 6:15 PM

rk_EU_290520.jpg
European Union (EU) foreign ministers sought to toughen their strategy on China on Friday to counter Beijing's increasingly assertive diplomacy and accelerate efforts to end unfettered access for Chinese business in Europe.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] European Union (EU) foreign ministers sought to toughen their strategy on China on Friday to counter Beijing's increasingly assertive diplomacy and accelerate efforts to end unfettered access for Chinese business in Europe.

Amid European criticism of Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, EU foreign ministers met via videolink for their first discussion before two possible EU-China summits this year, one expected at the end of June and another in September.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell called this week for a "more robust" China strategy and told the UN Security Council of his "deep concern" about China's new security law for Hong Kong, calling on Beijing to reconsider.

Mr Borrell is due to hold a news conference at 11am GMT.

The EU is trying to find a middle path between US-Chinese rivalry, but the bloc is also divided internally over China, with some countries benefitting from its largesse.

SEE ALSO

China plans to extend curbs on international flights until June 30: US embassy

Three senior diplomats said there was increasing frustration with what the EU says is Beijing's failure to make good on an April 2019 agreement that China reciprocate the broad market access that Chinese companies enjoy in Europe.

Next month, the European Commission, the EU executive, is expected to come forward with guidelines on ways for EU governments to potentially limit China's access to public tenders in Europe, seen as a way to pressure Beijing.

The EU is frustrated by what Europe says is a lack of progress in negotiations with Beijing, albeit partly hampered by Covid-19 lockdowns that limit diplomacy.

This week, German ambassadors told their counterparts at two separate meetings that host Germany could delay the summit between European Union leaders and China's President Xi Jinping in September because of the impasse.

However, another EU diplomat said Berlin is working on hosting a summit in the town of Leipzig on Sept. 14. A German government spokesman declined to comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fed's Powell to speak as focus turns from crisis to bond-buying

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

UK, US, Australia and Canada criticise China over Hong Kong law

China plans to extend curbs on international flights until June 30: US embassy

Indonesia high-speed rail, nickel among 1,422t rupiah priority projects

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 06:32 PM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell to speak as focus turns from crisis to bond-buying

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell will speak in a public webcast on Friday, with the details of...

May 29, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 29, 2020 06:20 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks end Friday mixed, Reits and property developers lead the way

SINGAPORE stocks ended the holiday-shortened week on a mixed note, amid concerns about US-China tensions and...

May 29, 2020 06:07 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy seeks to extend court protection till August

UPSTREAM oil-and-gas firm KrisEnergy has applied for a third extension of its debt moratorium to Aug 27, the...

May 29, 2020 05:47 PM
Technology

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

[BENGALURU] Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.