You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU stresses IAEA role in verifying Iran nuclear deal

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 9:13 PM

doc76zkr0qbasx1bsd6xn7e_doc76df6e89hfk1hxttumkq.jpg
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a "key role... in monitoring and verifying the implementation by Iran of the nuclear commitments" under the 2015 accord with world powers, Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told a media briefing.
AFP

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission on Friday emphasised its reliance on the UN's nuclear watchdog being able to monitor Iran's activities as it voiced "great concern" at Teheran's shrinking back from the nuclear accord.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a "key role... in monitoring and verifying the implementation by Iran of the nuclear commitments" under the 2015 accord with world powers, Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told a media briefing.

"Our commitment to the nuclear deal depends on full compliance by Iran," she said, adding that the EU based its assessment of that "on the reports done by the International Atomic Energy Agency".

Iran this week announced its latest step away from the accord in reaction to intensifying sanctions pressure from the US, which exited the deal last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Teheran's declaration that it was to resume nuclear research and development was the third cut to its commitments since July, sparking fears the accord is crumbling despite European efforts to keep it going.

The IAEA in its latest report, on August 30, said it continues to verify compliance through cameras and on-site inspections. But in an apparent hint at worries about access it said "ongoing interactions ... require full and timely cooperation by Iran".

Iran sent a letter to the EU's top foreign policy official Federica Mogherini detailing its latest cut to the terms of the accord.

Ms Kocijancic said that "we note with great concern that announcement made by Iran in the letter".

She reiterated the Commission's exhortation that Iran "reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments... and to refrain from any further measures that undermine the preservation and full implementation of the nuclear deal."

She also noted that an initiative by European powers Britain, Germany and France to provide a financial channel for Iran immune from US sanctions - a "special purpose vehicle" known as INSTEX - had started to process payments.

Iran argues that Europe is not doing enough to shield its vital oil sales from the US sanctions and that it is therefore justified in pulling back, bit-by-bit, from the nuclear accord.

AFP

Government & Economy

US payrolls rise 130,000, boosted by 25,000 for census count

Hong Kong protesters gather in renewed protest as night falls

Thailand unveils 'relocation package' to draw firms hit by trade war

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

British opposition parties discuss PM Johnson's Brexit election gamble

Singapore saw fewer suspicious financial transactions reported in 2018 but more intel gathered

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Must Read

nz_MAS_060919.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore payment firms to tap specialised legal expertise on compliance under new plan

doc76zieoztajre24fgazo_doc74vssne1vco1bwc1f2wj.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore insurance body offers standard form to simplify pre-authorisation of hospital bills

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly