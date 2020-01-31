You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU to check UK market rules for compliance after Brexit

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 6:36 PM

rk_frankfurtstockexchangetrader_310120.jpg
The European Union's markets watchdog said it will check how Britain applies the bloc's financial rules during the transition period that follows Brexit on Friday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] The European Union's markets watchdog said it will check how Britain applies the bloc's financial rules during the transition period that follows Brexit on Friday.

Britain leaves the bloc at 11pm London time, with a business-as-usual transition period until the end of December when all EU rules still apply.

"In the coming 11 months, ESMA will continue monitoring the application of EU law to/in the UK and will closely monitor developments in preparation for the end of the transition period," the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement on Friday.

ESMA will advise the European Commission in its assessments by June 30 on whether to grant investment firms and trading platforms in London direct access to EU investors after December under an EU system known as equivalence.

Brussels would have to deem that market rules in Britain are aligned enough with regulation in the bloc for access to be granted, and ESMA will be checking for any signs of divergence in rules.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares climb in early trading on Brexit day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Britain will not be a "rule taker" after Brexit, meaning it will not continue to copy the bloc's rules but will write its own.

ESMA said that after Friday Britain will no longer take part in making policy or taking decisions at the Paris-based watchdog.

The EU has yet to finalise new rules that will directly affect major foreign derivatives clearing houses serving EU investors, in particular the London Stock Exchange's LCH unit.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

'Strong Budget' to support economy amid virus outbreak: Lawrence Wong

Singapore turning away all travellers from China to contain Wuhan virus

Britain reports first two cases of coronavirus

Mongolia closes border to China until March 2 to stop virus

French economy shrinks for first time in Macron's presidency

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 06:53 PM
Banking & Finance

Want to own a Ferrari? Now you can through a new digital token

[NEW YORK] Always dreamed of owning a Ferrari but can't afford it? Well, this may sound vaguely familiar: The...

Jan 31, 2020 06:47 PM
Consumer

EssilorLuxottica's 7.2b euro Dutch deal faces EU probe: sources

[BRUSSELS] EssilorLuxottica's 7.2 billion euro (S$10.85 billion) bid for Dutch opticians group GrandVision will face...

Jan 31, 2020 06:33 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue fall on Friday, down 2.7% on the week

THE progress of the Wuhan coronavirus was the front and centre of the minds of investors this week. Given the virus...

Jan 31, 2020 06:31 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong bourse proposes allowing corporate weighted voting rights

[HONG KONG] The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong published proposals allowing companies to hold weighted voting rights in...

Jan 31, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly