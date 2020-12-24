You are here

EU, UK on verge of reaching post-Brexit trade deal

Officials on both sides hopeful deal can be closed ahead of Christmas; compromise in sight on fishing quotas
Thu, Dec 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Fishing makes up a fraction of total trade between the EU and the UK, but it has political consequences for some EU nations. Control of British waters is also a key Brexit and Conservative election promise.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

London

THE European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom are on the cusp of a post-Brexit trade deal, with the haggling over fishing quotas central to reaching finality.

According to Brussels sources, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have instructed...

