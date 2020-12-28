You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU-UK trade deal gets nod from bloc's top envoys in Brussels

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 7:44 PM

file7drpxodnpg9bj2vq9x0.jpg
European Union ambassadors gave the go-ahead to the bloc's draft free-trade agreement with the UK, paving the way for the deal to take effect on Jan 1.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] European Union ambassadors gave the go-ahead to the bloc's draft free-trade agreement with the UK, paving the way for the deal to take effect on Jan 1.

"EU ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021," Sebastian Fischer, a Brussels-based spokesman for the German government, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The thumbs-up by EU member-country envoys sets the stage for formal approval by the 27-nation bloc's governments on Tuesday and for a vote by the UK House of Commons on Dec 30.

The European Parliament plans to give its verdict during the first two months of next year, saying more time is needed for proper scrutiny. Meanwhile, the accord is slated to enter into force provisionally once the UK's post-Brexit transition ends on Thursday.

The hard-fought pact reached by EU and UK negotiators on Dec 24 will prevent tariffs from being imposed on two-way goods trade while marking Britain's definitive departure from the European single market and legal framework 48 years after the country joined the bloc.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The deal softens the economic blow to the UK of leaving the European single market, even if the country's long-term growth is set to be hit. Britain's growth is forecast to be 0.5 percentage point lower every year for the next decade than it would have been had the country stayed in the bloc.

For the EU, reaching a deal avoids poisoning relations with a key diplomatic and commercial neighbour for years, and provides a basis for further cooperation in future.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Elections Department to operate from new site in Novena Rise from Jan 4

Duterte approves record Philippine budget for pandemic recovery

Malaysia extends virus curbs by two weeks as cases stay elevated

Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK poised to clear Astra shot as need for vaccines grows

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 08:39 PM
Government & Economy

Elections Department to operate from new site in Novena Rise from Jan 4

[SINGAPORE] The Elections Department (ELD) will relocate from its current Prinsep Street building to Novena Rise,...

Dec 28, 2020 08:22 PM
Consumer

Philippines troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

[MANILA] Some Philippine soldiers and Cabinet ministers have already received Covid-19 vaccine injections, officials...

Dec 28, 2020 07:52 PM
Government & Economy

Duterte approves record Philippine budget for pandemic recovery

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a record 4.5 trillion-peso (S$124.5 billion) budget for...

Dec 28, 2020 07:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia extends virus curbs by two weeks as cases stay elevated

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia extended a conditional movement control order in capital Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Selangor...

Dec 28, 2020 06:55 PM
Government & Economy

Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit

[HANOI] A consortium led by Singapore's state investor GIC has agreed with Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, four imported and one in the community

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for