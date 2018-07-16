You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU urges big powers to prevent trade 'conflict and chaos'

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 11:56 AM

BP_Donald Tusk_160718_69.jpg
"It is the common duty of Europe and China, but also America and Russia, not to destroy (the global trade order) but to improve it, not to start trade wars which turned into hot conflicts so often in our history," EU Council President Donald Tusk said in Beijing.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] The European Union on Monday called on the United States, China and Russia to work together to avoid trade "conflict and chaos" to prevent it spiralling into violent confrontation.

"It is the common duty of Europe and China, but also America and Russia, not to destroy (the global trade order) but to improve it, not to start trade wars which turned into hot conflicts so often in our history," EU Council President Donald Tusk said in Beijing.

"There is still time to prevent conflict and chaos."

Tusk spoke after meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as part of an annual EU-China summit that opened against the backdrop of the growing China-US economic confrontation and wider global trade discord.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The EU -- the world's biggest single market with 28 countries and 500 million people -- is trying to buttress alliances in the face of the protectionism unleashed by US President Donald Trump's "America First" administration.

The meeting between Chinese and European officials in Beijing, which also included European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, comes as Trump prepared to hold talks in Helsinki with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The world needed trade reform, rather than confrontation, Tusk.

"This is why I am calling on our Chinese hosts, but also on Presidents Trump and Putin, to jointly start this process from a thorough reform of the WTO."

"Today we are facing a dilemma, whether to play a tough game, such as tariff wars and conflict in places like Ukraine and Syria, or to look for common solutions based on fair rules," Tusk said.

AFP

Government & Economy

China economic growth slows to 6.7% in second quarter

MPA revokes Pegasus Maritime's bunker craft operator licence

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

New Zealand Q2 inflation expected to pick up, but underlying pressures weak

5 killed in South Africa mine fire

Election rally attack Pakistan's second deadliest as toll hits 149

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
5 STB slaps Asiatravel.com with suspension notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGinflation_160718_54.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Golden Equator, Korea Investment Partners set up S$120m fund for South-east Asian tech startups

Jul 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening