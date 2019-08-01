You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Euro growth halves in Q2, as inflation slows sharply in July

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BP_European Central Bank_010819_8.jpg
Eurozone economic growth halved in the second quarter and inflation slowed sharply in July, reinforcing market expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will further ease monetary policy in September.
PHOTO: AFP

Brussels

EUROZONE economic growth halved in the second quarter and inflation slowed sharply in July, reinforcing market expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will further ease monetary policy in September.

The European Union's statistics office said on Wednesday that gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro grew 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the April-June period, down from 0.4 per cent in the previous three months and returning to the anaemic rates seen in the third and fourth quarters of last year.

Inflation, which the ECB wants to keep below, but close to, 2 per cent, also slowed to 1.1 per cent year-on-year in July from 1.3 per cent in June - the lowest reading in 17 months. "We expect the ECB to respond to this broad-based economic weakness - which we think is likely to continue - with a round of extra policy easing, including restarting QE and cutting rates," said Daniele Antonucci, economist at Morgan Stanley.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Core inflation, which strips out volatile unprocessed food and energy and which the ECB scrutinises in policy decisions, also fell to 1.1 per cent in July from 1.3 per cent in June.

The even more narrow measure excluding also alcohol and tobacco prices that many market economists look at was down to 0.9 per cent from 1.1 per cent, strengthening the case for a package of ECB measures to support the economy and faster inflation.

"The ECB more or less announced what it will do - cutting rates, probably restarting QE and putting in place the tiering system for the banks," said Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING. "The big question is if all of this will have much of an impact on both inflation and growth as we are starting to get to the limits. Now it's up to governments with more pro-active fiscal policy to step in as the ECB cannot do it alone."

The slower price growth comes even though the unemployment rate fell to 7.5 per cent of the workforce, its lowest in 11 years, data showed.

Mr Antonucci said the inflation and growth data, with downside risks for both, provided clear grounds for the ECB to push though a new package of measures as soon as September. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

BP_SThousehold_010819_9.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore household average incomes, living standards up over five years: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly