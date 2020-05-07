You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Euro zone business activity grounds to near-halt in April

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

EURO zone business activity almost ground to a halt last month as government-imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus forced factories to shut, shops and restaurants to close and recreational pursuits to cease, a survey showed.

The coronavirus has infected around 3.6 million people globally and killed over 250,000 and with citizens told to stay at home, economic activity has plummeted and supply chains have been massively disrupted.

To combat the economic impact, the European Central Bank has pledged to buy more than 1 trillion euros in assets this year and governments have outlined hundreds of billions in spending plans to support businesses and households.

But their collective efforts may not be enough.

SEE ALSO

ECB stands firm after shock German ruling on bond buying

IHS Markit's final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the euro zone, seen as a good indicator of economic health, plummeted to 13.6 in April from March's already dire 29.7, easily its lowest reading since the survey began in 1998.

That was slightly better than the 13.5 preliminary reading but nowhere near the 50-mark which separates growth from contraction.

"The extent of the euro area economic downturn was laid bare by record downturns in every country surveyed in April, with output falling at unprecedented rates across the region's manufacturing and services sectors," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

"With a large part of the region's economy shut down while Covid-19 infections spiked higher, the economic data for April were inevitably going to be bad, but the scale of the decline is still shocking." Forward-looking indicators in the survey were grim and the headline PMI pointed to GDP contracting at a quarterly rate of 7.5 per cent, Mr Williamson said. A Reuters poll late last month was even more gloomy, pencilling in a 9.6 per cent contraction this quarter.

Demand all but dried up as consumers concerned about their health and job prospects stayed home and stopped spending despite firms cutting prices at one of the steepest rates in the survey's history.

Those concerns are not unfounded. New coronavirus cases - and deaths - are still being reported daily and the employment index sank to 33.4 from 42.2 as boarded-up businesses shed workers at the fastest pace since the survey began.

With swathes of the economy closed, the bloc's dominant services industry was crippled and activity all but ceased. Its PMI sank to a survey low of 12.0 from 26.4 in March, slightly higher than the 11.7 flash estimate.

Some countries in the region have slowly started to ease lockdown measures, however, and while still very downbeat, optimism improved a touch. The services business expectations index rose to 34.3 from March's survey low of 33.5.

"While the rate of decline may ease in coming months, we do not expect to see any material signs of recovery until the second half of the year, and it is likely to be several years before the output lost due to the virus outbreak is fully regained," Mr Williamson cautioned. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Developers get reprieve on completion, sale, ABSD, QC deadlines

Tough times to shutter Robinsons' Jem outlet

Emerging Stronger Taskforce names 15 business leaders as members

Innosparks to focus on making masks for local use for now

Singapore restarts mask production to secure supply for frontline medical staff

Trump pivots to 'phase two' of reopening, risking more deaths to save economy

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

US private payrolls dive by a record 20.2 million

[WASHINGTON] US private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April as mandatory business closures...

May 7, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

[ZURICH] The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown...

May 6, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

Cedele, Goodman Environmental Group fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures

[SINGAPORE] Two companies have been fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures at the workplace, as the...

May 6, 2020 11:24 PM
Government & Economy

Two more deaths from Covid-19, bringing S'pore's death toll to 20

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (May 6) that two more people have died from complications...

May 6, 2020 11:12 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit Q1 DPU down 13.5% to 1.86 S'pore cts

FIRST Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.86 Singapore cents for the three...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.