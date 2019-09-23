You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Euro zone economic rebound not in sight: ECB's Draghi

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 9:39 PM

file772q2j6tdhu16ctmlffs.jpg
The euro zone economy is not showing any convincing sign of a rebound and a persistent downturn in manufacturing risked infecting the rest of the economy, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.
Bloomberg

[FRANKFURT] The euro zone economy is not showing any convincing sign of a rebound and a persistent downturn in manufacturing risked infecting the rest of the economy, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

"Looking ahead, recent data and forward-looking indicators – such as new export orders in manufacturing – do not show convincing signs of a rebound in growth in the near future and the balance of risks to the growth outlook remains tilted to the downside," Mr Draghi told the European Parliament's committee on economic affairs.

"The longer the weakness in manufacturing persists, the greater the risks that other sectors of the economy will be affected by the slowdown," Mr Draghi added. 

Reuters

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Hong Kong 2019 exports seen as worst in decade, trade body says

Indonesian parliament body approves govt's US$180b budget for 2020

UK PM Johnson says: don't expect Brexit breakthrough in New York

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Euro zone business growth ground to a halt in Sept

Go East: Germans return home 30 years after Wall's fall

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly