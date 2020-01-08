You are here

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations: Germany's Maas

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 12:10 AM

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Iran's decision to ignore limits of a nuclear arms control agreement, saying Europe had to react.
REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Iran's decision to ignore limits of a nuclear arms control agreement, saying Europe had to react.

"What Iran has announced is, we believe, not the right course and so we need to find a joint response," Mr Maas said after a meeting with his French and British counterparts in Brussels.

Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, signatories to the agreement can move towards reimposing UN sanctions on Iran, although Mr Maas did not elaborate on his comments.

REUTERS

