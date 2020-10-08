You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Europe tops 6m cases as Scotland, Brussels shut bars

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 6:59 AM

nz_scotland_081037.jpg
With Europe topping six million coronavirus cases, Scotland and Brussels became the latest to introduce curbs on alcohol consumption on Wednesday, while experts detailed the hugely divergent consequences of the pandemic for the world's richest and poorest.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] With Europe topping six million coronavirus cases, Scotland and Brussels became the latest to introduce curbs on alcohol consumption on Wednesday, while experts detailed the hugely divergent consequences of the pandemic for the world's richest and poorest.

A two-week pub closure...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Brexit 'to bring 150b euros to France by year's end'

UK, Ukraine to sign post-Brexit 'partnership agreement'

Facebook to pause political ads as US election day ends

Corporate Indonesia headed for dark 12 months as demand dries up

August unemployment rate hits decade-high; worst is not over

Job-matching not a straightforward process, improvements needed: DPM

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit 'to bring 150b euros to France by year's end'

[PARIS] Financial firms will move around 150 billion euros (S$240 billion) from Britain to France by the end of the...

Oct 8, 2020 06:54 AM
Consumer

US indicts 6 more chicken executives for rigging market

[NEW YORK] US authorities announced indictments on Wednesday against the former chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride...

Oct 8, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

UK, Ukraine to sign post-Brexit 'partnership agreement'

[LONDON] Britain and Ukraine will on Thursday sign a "strategic partnership agreement" to support Kiev's sovereignty...

Oct 8, 2020 06:49 AM
Banking & Finance

US fines Citibank US$400m for poor risk management practices

[NEW YORK] US authorities fined Citibank US$400 million over deficiencies in risk management practices and required...

Oct 8, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Facebook to pause political ads as US election day ends

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Wednesday said it will stop running political or social issue ads after the US polls...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for