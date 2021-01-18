You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Europe vaccine rollout shifts up a gear as supply worries linger

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 6:49 AM

rk_vaccine_180121.jpg
France and Russia prepared to beef up their coronavirus inoculation programmes next week, even as authorities sought to allay concerns about supplies of the vaccines while the global pandemic shows no sign of being brought under control.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] France and Russia prepared to beef up their coronavirus inoculation programmes next week, even as authorities sought to allay concerns about supplies of the vaccines while the global pandemic shows no sign of being brought under control.

With infections surging past 94 million and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

England expands Covid-19 vaccination programme to more groups

Treasury nominee Janet Yellen to say US does not seek weaker dollar: WSJ

Trump brand tarnished after bruising presidency and Capitol attack

EU sets out plans to limit US dollar reliance, boost euro

Quake death toll at 78 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters

Britain invites G-7 leaders to Cornish resort for June summit

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

England expands Covid-19 vaccination programme to more groups

[LONDON] England will launch the next phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start...

Jan 18, 2021 07:01 AM
Technology

Samsung's Lee faces sentencing for bribery charge after four years of trials

[SEOUL] A South Korean court will sentence Samsung Electronics heir Jay Y. Lee on a bribery charge on Monday, a...

Jan 18, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Treasury nominee Janet Yellen to say US does not seek weaker dollar: WSJ

[BENGALURU] Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to take over the US Treasury, is expected to affirm the...

Jan 18, 2021 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Phil Spector, pop producer convicted of murder, dead at 81

[LOS ANGELES] Phil Spector, who revolutionised 1960s pop music with his "Wall of Sound" production technique but who...

Jan 18, 2021 06:46 AM
Technology

Apple's Cook says Parler could return to App Store with reforms

[WASHINGTON] Parler, the social network popular among conservatives, could return to Apple's App Store if it changes...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Normanton Park sells nearly a third of 1,862 units on first day at S$1,750 psf

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

US CDC warns new virus variant could fuel huge spikes in Covid cases

Trump to leave town early Wednesday before Biden inauguration

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for