Europe vaccine rollout shifts up a gear as supply worries linger

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[PARIS] France and Russia prepared to beef up their coronavirus inoculation programmes next week, even as authorities sought to allay concerns about supplies of the vaccines while the global pandemic shows no sign of being brought under control.
With infections surging past 94 million and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes