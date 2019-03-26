You are here

Home > Government & Economy

European lawmakers urge end of golden visa schemes, name EU tax havens

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 11:46 PM

file73ukpwfpudg493wla34.jpg
The European Parliament urged EU member states on Tuesday to curb money-laundering in the bloc by ending programmes to sell visa and passports, a step the multi-billion-dollar industry said would cause economic damage.
REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The European Parliament urged EU member states on Tuesday to curb money-laundering in the bloc by ending programmes to sell visa and passports, a step the multi-billion-dollar industry said would cause economic damage.

The recommendation is part of a hard-hitting report which also accused seven EU countries of acting as tax havens: Luxembourg, Cyprus, Ireland, Malta, Hungary, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The document is the result of a year's work by the parliament's committee on financial crime and tax evasion. The report has now been adopted by the whole assembly, boosting its political weight, though it remains non-binding.

Lawmakers said EU states should "phase out" as soon as possible all existing schemes to market citizenship and residency permits to wealthy foreigners. Currently 20 of the 28 EU states run these programmes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The economic advantages of these schemes "do not offset the serious security, money laundering and tax evasion risks they present", the resolution said, echoing a report from the European Commission in January.

The industry's trade association, the Investment Migration Council, said that ending the programmes would threaten vital investments in "peripheral economies".

Lawmakers upheld the Commission's warnings on risks posed mostly by programmes run by Malta and Cyprus.

"A good first step to combat intra-EU money laundering would be to get rid of the so-called 'golden visa' which are a gateway for money laundering and organised crime," said Markus Ferber, head of the conservative group in the parliament's economic committee.

In the report, lawmakers also urged the creation of an EU-wide financial police to counter the laundering of proceeds from criminal activities, which they estimated amount to 110 billion euros (S$167.9 billion) annually in the EU.

They called for stricter rules and supervision to counter money laundering in the face of the series of scandals which hit several banks, noting that the latest overhauls maintained several loopholes in the EU legal framework.

The report further urged the EU Commission to assess money- laundering risks posed by legal arrangements such as special purpose vehicles and non-charitable purpose trusts, especially in Britain and its crown dependencies and overseas territories.

More broadly, deputies called for tougher EU rules against tax evasion and tax avoidance, saying the bloc should counter these practices in foreign tax havens and also in the seven EU states that "facilitate aggressive tax planning".

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US consumer confidence retreats in March

Xi says trust me, as Europe wrestles with how to handle China

EU lawmakers back copyright reforms targeting Google, Facebook

May to meet her lawmakers as resignation talk swirls

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Japan's Cabinet approves regulations for gambling resorts

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Must Read

lwx_factories_260319_90.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factories post modest 0.7% growth in February

doc74n950e1ao4jwsirm18_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening