You are here

Home > Government & Economy

European nations say Covid vaccines fall short as Pfizer slows supplies

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 10:32 PM

AK_pvax_1501.jpg
Many European nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of Covid-19 vaccines as US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer slows shipments and distribution proceeds unevenly among European Union (EU) states.
PHOTO: AFP

[BRUSSELS] Many European nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of Covid-19 vaccines as US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer slows shipments and distribution proceeds unevenly among European Union (EU) states.

Vaccines developed by Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Dutch PM Rutte confirms government resignation

Philippines senators query government's preference for China vaccine

HK civil servants given four weeks to pledge loyalty to the government

UK Supreme Court hands businesses victory in Covid-19 insurance ruling

China bans banks from selling deposit products on third-party internet platforms

Japan to stick to budget surplus goal even as pandemic costs grow: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 10:22 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare issues H2 2020 profit warning

CATALIST-LISTED OUE Lippo Healthcare expects to post a "significant loss" in its half-year and full-year results,...

Jan 15, 2021 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Dutch PM Rutte confirms government resignation

[THE HAGUE] Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his government had resigned Friday over a scandal in which...

Jan 15, 2021 10:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon investigated by SEC over Permian property valuations: WSJ

[NEW YORK] Exxon Mobil is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a...

Jan 15, 2021 10:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup profit beats, but shares dip on higher costs, weak revenue

[NEW YORK] Citigroup reported a 7 per cent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, beating market expectations...

Jan 15, 2021 09:51 PM
Consumer

Malaysian medical glove exports face more delays amid shipping container shortage

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's medical glove makers face weeks of delays in delivering products to customers abroad due...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

Singapore's GIC, three others invest US$720 million in software firm ThoughtWorks

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for