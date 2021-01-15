European nations say Covid vaccines fall short as Pfizer slows supplies

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BRUSSELS] Many European nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of Covid-19 vaccines as US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer slows shipments and distribution proceeds unevenly among European Union (EU) states.
Vaccines developed by Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes