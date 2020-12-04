You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Eurozone business activity shrinks in Nov, but optimism surges

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

EUROZONE business activity contracted last month as governments across the bloc reimposed strict lockdowns to quell a second wave of Covid-19 infections, but optimism recovered on hopes for a vaccine, a survey showed.

The eurozone's economy will shrink again this quarter, a Reuters poll predicted, but as a coronavirus vaccine comes closer and with expectations for additional support from the European Central Bank, quarterly growth forecasts for next year were upgraded.

IHS Markit's composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a guide to economic health, sank to 45.3 in November from October's 50.0, the level separating growth from contraction. That was, however, above an earlier flash reading of 45.1. "There is a sense that after the initial reactions of businesses to the lockdowns, the second half of the month was better than anticipated," said Peter Dixon at Commerzbank. "It's still bad but not as bad as expected."

A PMI covering the bloc's dominant services industry sank to 41.7 from October's 46.9, marking its third month below the break-even mark. That was its lowest reading since May, when the first wave of the virus was sweeping across Europe.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With hospitality venues forced to close, shops shut and citizens encouraged to stay at home, demand slumped. The services sector's new business index fell to 40.6 from 45.7.

Germany's second lockdown pushed services there deeper into recession, bringing overall private-sector growth in Europe's largest economy to a near halt. French business activity retreated as the struggling service sector was hit particularly hard. Italy's services industry contracted for a fourth month running. Spain's also shrank again.

In Britain, outside the European Union, services shrank less than expected. A four-week partial lockdown in England had a smaller impact on companies than a lockdown earlier in the year, but some analysts were cautious.

"Many businesses that were forced to close last month during the second lockdown will have seen revenues drop to near zero," said Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The PMI, however, merely reflects whether firms' activity is rising or falling, not by how much. Its past relationship with the gross domestic product data, therefore, is bound to understate the damage caused by the lockdown."

But overall optimism about the coming year improved and the eurozone composite future output index jumped to 60.4 from 56.5. "The fact the vaccine is close at hand means there is reason for optimism in 2021," Mr Dixon said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Covid-19 prompts spurt in new, small businesses like no other crisis

'Calibrated' GLS, falling condo inventory could revive en bloc market: analysts

Resident incomes fell in June, but employment levels bounce back

Singapore to tackle greenwashing, carbon trading, to boost sustainable finance: MAS

EU and Singapore must continue to 'stay the course' on free trade: Iswaran

House approves restrictions on China firms listing in US

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 12:22 AM
Consumer

More than 400 lawmakers from 34 countries back 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign

[LONDON] More than 400 lawmakers from 34 countries have signed a letter to Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos backing a...

Dec 4, 2020 12:18 AM
Transport

Indonesia eager to clinch French Rafale fighter jets deal

[PARIS] Negotiations between France and Indonesia for the purchase of 48 French Rafale fighter jets are advancing at...

Dec 4, 2020 12:03 AM
Transport

Lufthansa adds flights as confined Germans plot festive breaks

[BERLIN] Deutsche Lufthansa will expand its Christmas flight schedule after a surge in bookings from German tourists...

Dec 3, 2020 11:58 PM
Transport

Ryanair agrees to buy 75 737 MAX jets in boost for Boeing

[SEATTLE] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX jets with a catalogue value of US$...

Dec 3, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity slows to 6-month low in November

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity slowed to a six-month low in November amid widespread restrictions on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab in 'position to acquire' amid Gojek merger speculation, says CEO

UOB pioneers new AI solution for anti-money laundering surveillance

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for