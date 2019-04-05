You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU's Tusk considering 'flexible' Brexit extension of up to 1 year: EU official

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 3:55 PM

colin-dt-5.jpg
The chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk is likely to offer Britain a flexible extension of the date of the country's exit from the EU of up to one year, with the possibility of leaving sooner, a senior EU official said.
PHOTO: EUROPEAN COUNCIL

[BRUSSELS] The chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk is likely to offer Britain a flexible extension of the date of the country's exit from the EU of up to one year, with the possibility of leaving sooner, a senior EU official said.

The official said the option could be presented to British Prime Minister Theresa May at the EU summit on Brexit on April 10th in Brussels. If May accepted, Britain would have to hold elections to the European parliament in May, the official said.

"The only reasonable way out would be a long but flexible extension. I would call it a 'flextension'," the official said.

"We could give the UK a year-long extension, automatically terminated once the Withdrawal Agreement has been accepted and ratified by the House of Commons," the official said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"And even if this were not possible, then the UK would still have enough time to rethink its Brexit strategy. A short extension if possible, and a long one if necessary. It seems to be a good scenario for both sides, as it gives the UK all the necessary flexibility, while avoiding the need to meet every few weeks to further discuss Brexit extensions," he said.

Britain's exit from the EU, nearly three years since the country voted to leave the bloc, is now in doubt because the British parliament cannot decide what exit terms it wants, just a week before the current Brexit date of April 12.

Ms May offered to quit to get her deal passed but it was defeated for a third time last Friday, the day Britain was originally due to leave the EU.

She is now in talks with opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to find a way out of the deadlock, but it is not clear if they can find a solution in the next few days.

A request for an extension, if Ms May makes one, would have to be backed by sound arguments why the EU should grant it, officials said. Britain's BBC reported that Ms May would make such a request on Friday.

"If we are not able to understand the reason why the UK is asking for an extension, we cannot give a positive answer," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters in Bucharest, when asked about the possible 12-month extension.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

May to write to EU asking for further delay

Singapore employers favour hard skills over soft skills: poll

Nobel laureate Sydney Brenner, who helped shape Singapore into biomed powerhouse, dies at 92

More Japanese households see inflation picking up ahead: BOJ survey

Japan wages data shows sharp and unexpected drop in February

As new emperor arrives, Japan remembers bygone boom era

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
4 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
5 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow

Must Read

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

20170109-0Y3B1946-HR.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Garage

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore employers favour hard skills over soft skills: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening